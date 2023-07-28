It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Lester Kiewit speaks to Shaddie Valayadum, the CEO of Haven Night Shelter.
Listen to the conversation below.
Valayadum, the CEO of Haven Night Shelter says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors - Haven Night Shelter offers beds for the homeless around the Western Cape.
Valayadum guestimates that around 13-16 thousand people are homeless in the Western Cape, but the number is "increasing tremendously".
Valayadum says Haven Night Shelters in the Western Cape can accommodate up to 1200 people in need.
However, with the pending thunderstorm forecasted for this weekend, Haven Night Shelter is at capacity with bed space and is pressurised to make room for about 60 more beds.
It's tough, we're seeing more and more people coming to the shelters. They're flocking in.Shaddie Valayadum, CEO - Haven Night Shelter
Valayadum calls for some public assistance to help people in need.
If you're able to make monetary, non-perishable or blanket donations - drop them off at any Haven Night Shelter around the Western Cape, which you can find, here.
As Kiewit says, the cold affects the vulnerable most - so let's help where and if we can.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/4OFU9yxUvLc
