



John Perlman speaks with Kate Farina, Founder of Be In Touch.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recommended that smartphones should be removed from classrooms to prevent distraction, cyberbullying and to improve learning.

They say there is evidence that high levels of screen time and phone usage negatively impact emotional stability in children and performance in schools.

Farina says that this has been a long time coming, as France banned smartphones in schools five years ago.

Up until now, it has really been left to schools. Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch

This is not really something new, there has been a lot of research. Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch

Image source: 123RF

She adds that students who do not have access to their phones during the school day are more successful both academically and socially.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations