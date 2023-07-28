Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda from the Olifantsfontein police station.
Rosemary Ndlovu was a former police officer and serial killer who was convicted of the deaths of six people.
The case was reportedly exceptionally difficult to solve as there was no direct evidence linking her to the murders.
After the death of Ndlovu’s boyfriend Mabunda says he able to make the connection her to the other murders through her insurance claims.
After she brought insurance papers into the office to be signed, Mabunda asked the chief to make copies of all the documents and he took over the case.
He says that during his investigation he had to change his lifestyle because he realised, he was on her hitlist.
Now I am happy, because she is behind bars.Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda, Investigator · South African Police Service (SAPS)
“I had to change my lifestyle”' 702 (@Radio702) July 28, 2023
- Mabunda tells @TheRealClementM that he had to change his lifestyle when he started investigating #RoseMaryNdlovu. #702Breakfast #RoseMaryNdlovu #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/mtGKrVkflD
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
Source : Karabo Tebele/702
