Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT
While the Mother City prepares for the 2023 Netball World Cup, captain of the Sunshine Girls, Jihanele Fowler will be making a trip to the bank after sharing on social media that she was robbed.
The Jamaican star questioned the safety of Cape Town after claiming that people were attempting to enter the bedroom of their accommodation, saying "this is so unfortunate, this place isn't safe."
SOCIAL MEDIA: Jamaican star Jhaniele Fowler, in Cape Town for the Netball World Cup, which begins Friday, has posted on Instagram about security concerns. pic.twitter.com/lfM71m7UkQ' Erin Delahunty (@della79) July 26, 2023
Reacting to her captain’s post, Jamaican teammate Shamera Sterling said that she's ready to go home, before the tournament has even kicked off.
Shamera just shared this too https://t.co/V7ryTwiAF1 pic.twitter.com/e0heOjZHXQ' Lee (@leeluvzya) July 27, 2023
Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup kicks off today, 28 July 2023.
