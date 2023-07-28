Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows

28 July 2023 12:50 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
netflix and chill
Good morning Cape Town

This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.

Lester Kiewit chats to our binge-buddy Matt Green on some small screen entertainment choices to enjoy this weekend.

Listen to the conversation below.

Green recommends putting these on your watch list:

This Body Works for Me (Showmax)

With two seasons, this series is a local production following seven women working in the adult entertainment industry in South Africa.

Green says, the series is "full of drama and conflict. So, avoid it if you're easily offended but it is interesting to hear more about the ins and outs of the industry."

The Witcher (Netflix)

The fantasy show is based on a Polish writer's book which is based in a mid-evil era with tons of action and romance.

There are three seasons which will keep you binging for a while.

Green says this one is "quite entertaining".

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Season three of this one starts in August.

As Green says, this series has it all since it's a murder-mystery, dramedy and romance about neighbours living in the same apartment who's love for murder-mystery podcasts bring them together in investigating real life murders.

This one is extra spectacular since it stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Enjoy the cuddles and binge-watching weekend!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




