



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Dining in a petrol station in Cape Town might be something to consider on your to-do list.

A chef has found an innovative way to keep customers entertained while waiting for their food.

The chef, @Vessthesingingchef at Cape Town's Engen garage singing for his customers is TRENDING.

Customers were taken down memory lane when he sang one of Tina Turner's Simply The Best hits.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food