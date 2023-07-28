Spend #AnHourWith Oros Mampofu on a trip down music memory lane this Sunday!





This Sunday, South African actor Oros Mampofu takes over CapeTalk's music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their very favourite music from the 80's & 90's.

Mampofu, who plays the role of Dr Fezile Nodada in kykNET’s new hospital drama series, Hartklop will take you on a journey down music memory lane, playing songs from some of his favourite musicians and singers.

Not only will he play great music, but he'll also share the fondest stories and musical memories of when those songs were top of the charts.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Michael Jackson, TKZee, K-Ci & JoJo and more.

Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.