Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Lisa Welch, a Sex and Pleasure Educator.
Impact play is an umbrella term which refers to consensually hitting or being hit by your partner for sexual gratification.
While some couples might opt for a spank on the behind with a hand, other can include all kinds of props, from riding crops to whips or paddles.
This can range from a light tap, to a something much rougher.
On a neurological level, there is a fine line between pleasure and pain, which is why some people might get turned on by the idea of getting hit.
Welch says that if you spank someone on their bottom it can increase blood flow to the area and improve sensation. In addition to this she says that this can get people out of their heads, and it releases endorphins.
When you are anticipating a strike, you are not thinking about anything else.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
It can actually feel really good.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
It can also help couples explore and reverse power dynamics in the relationship.
That can be really hot for some people.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
When you are exploring this type of play it is extremely important to have open and thorough communication.
Spanking and impact play is not something that should be taken lightly.Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Welch says that for during play it is important to include safe words.
A useful tool is to use a stoplight system, where a person can say green, amber or red depending on their comfort levels.
She adds that aftercare, which means that after the play is done you take care of the emotional and physical needs of your partner as they may feel vulnerable or sensitive afterwards.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121819419_woman-in-leather-outfit-hold-whip-with-long-fringe.html
