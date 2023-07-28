The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town





Lester Kiewit speaks to Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show, Sex and the City, who will be in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape titled: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City between on 30 September.

Sex and The City's a hit show made up of six seasons that was broadcasted globally from 1998 to 2004.

The show captures the lives of four New York women; Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte who despite their differences and ever-changing sex lives stick together through the ups and downs.

Filled with honest chats about sex, relationships, orgasms and dating - the show became legendary for its honest depiction of friendship and romantic love.

Bushnell admits that Sex and the City was based on her life. Carrie Bradshaw was an alter go she created for herself which transformed into the character, Carrie Bradshaw since her parents were reading her racy sex column.

Now, the award-winning show's creator comes to Cape Town's Artscape Theatre for a one-women show called, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City on 30 September.

Bushnell says, people loved the show so much that they went to the places and bought clothes and food Carrie Bradshaw loved.

The show was like an influencer before there was even social media. Candace Bushnell, Creator - Sex and the City

Bushnell says the play tells of her life, how she came to Sex and The City, why she created Carrie Bradshaw and what happened to her after the show... spoiler alert, she's still fabulous!

