The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town
Lester Kiewit speaks to Candace Bushnell, the creator of the hit show, Sex and the City, who will be in Cape Town for her one-woman show at the Artscape titled: True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City between on 30 September.
Listen to the conversation below.
Sex and The City's a hit show made up of six seasons that was broadcasted globally from 1998 to 2004.
The show captures the lives of four New York women; Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte who despite their differences and ever-changing sex lives stick together through the ups and downs.
Filled with honest chats about sex, relationships, orgasms and dating - the show became legendary for its honest depiction of friendship and romantic love.
Bushnell admits that Sex and the City was based on her life. Carrie Bradshaw was an alter go she created for herself which transformed into the character, Carrie Bradshaw since her parents were reading her racy sex column.
Now, the award-winning show's creator comes to Cape Town's Artscape Theatre for a one-women show called, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City on 30 September.
Book tickets for the show, here.
Bushnell says, people loved the show so much that they went to the places and bought clothes and food Carrie Bradshaw loved.
The show was like an influencer before there was even social media.Candace Bushnell, Creator - Sex and the City
Bushnell says the play tells of her life, how she came to Sex and The City, why she created Carrie Bradshaw and what happened to her after the show... spoiler alert, she's still fabulous!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Entertainment
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith Oros Mampofu on a trip down music memory lane this Sunday!
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.Read More
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.Read More
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.Read More