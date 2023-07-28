Streaming issues? Report here
World

Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades

28 July 2023 3:08 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Singapore
Execution
The World View

Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime.

Clement Manyathela interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Saridewi Binte Djamani (45) was hanged on Friday afternoon after being charged with drug trafficking in 2018.

According to reports, Djamani was in possession of "no less than 30.72" grams of heroin, which breaches the limit of 15g according to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, called Singapore's policies inhumane and its drug law draconian, says reports.

Authorities argue that strict drug laws help keep Singapore as one of the safest places in the world.

Yen May Woen was the last woman to also have been convicted of drug charges and executed in Singapore in 2004.

Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

RELATED: Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

First woman certainly to be executed; not the first drug crime to be punished in this way.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
