[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina
Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 managing editor, Jan de Koning ahead of the Springbok game this weekend.
The Rugby Championship is well underway, and the Springboks look ready to bring it home as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 29 July.
With the home-field advantage and the Ndlovu Youth Choir singing the national anthem, it is sure to be an action-packed test with a lot of GEES!
De Koning believes the Springboks have what it needs turn around our fortunes – don’t read too much into the previous All Blacks game.
RELATED: Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
While Argentina does not have a stellar record at Emirates Airline Park, losing the last seven games at the Johannesburg Stadium, they will come with a little confidence from their 34-31 win against Australia in their previous test.
Argentina also has a few European players coming to the field who will be making their first appearance for the team.
They [Argentina] have only beaten us three times in 34 games. The last time Argentina played in Johannesburg was 10 years ago… so I think we should beat them comfortably, but you never know.Jan de Koning, managing editor – Rugby365
Kick off is at 5pm sharp!
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
RELATED: ‘Sister Bettina’ hitmaker Mgarimbe has a brand-new song for the Springboks
This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Sport
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion with the Warriors in his rookie season in 2021.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released
Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.Read More
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game
Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.Read More
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!
South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.Read More
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent
Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.Read More
Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.Read More
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa
The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.Read More
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!
Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artists.Read More