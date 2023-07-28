South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit





Clarence Ford interviews David Hirsch, CEO of TechMarkit.

We're a technology-driven society; it's how we communicate, stay informed and make a living.

However, it's not accessible to everyone, and for those that need it for school or university, getting assignments and daily tasks done becomes a challenge.

No laptop? No problem. TechMarkit is here to save the day.

TechMarkit launches first SA retail laptop library / Pexels: Life Of Pix

Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme, you will now be able to 'lend' a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.

How it works:

A R500 deposit will be made at their Rosebank Mall store

Once a lending form has been completed, the laptop will then be borrowed to you for one week

Once the week has come to an end and the device is returned, your deposit will be refunded

There's no hidden agenda here; it's really just to try and help people out. David Hirsch, CEO – TechMarkit

