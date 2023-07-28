City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment





This City of Cape Town is condemning the theft and vandalism of the city's sewer pump stations.

As a means to ensure that overflows are reduced and that they continue to service communities, they City plans on investing a further R123 million on the upgrades of pump stations across the city.

This includes the upgrading of 10 pumps stations and the implementation of the Pump Station Security Upgrade programme to ensure that the stations are safe and secure.

While the City is doing their part to ensure that pump stations are running effectively, they encourage the public to report any cases of vandalism and theft.

Should your information lead to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, the City is giving a reward of up to R5 000.

To report any incidents, contact 0800 11 00 77.

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

Sewer pump stations play an extremely vital role in conveying sewage from properties to the wastewater treatment works but sadly have increasingly become targets of vandalism and equipment being stolen. Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation – City of Cape Town