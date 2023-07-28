High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
John Maytham interviews Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).
There has been much back-and-forth from the government on whether or not vegetable-based products that have names associated with meat products should be removed from the shelves of retailers.
The seizure of the products was on the basis that the use of terms associated with meat could confuse consumers.
The judgment in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday stated that if perishable goods were seized from all intended points, there would be financial implications and harm.
Momodu says that the aim of interdict is to ensure that plant-based products will not be seized on a permanent basis.
RELATED: What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?
It's a victory for the industry.Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement – Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
There is no leg that government has to stand on.Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement – Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
More from Local
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment
The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.Read More
[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?
Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.Read More
Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT
"We aren't safe here," said a Jamaican netball player on social media.Read More
Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding
By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.Read More
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
More from Business
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health
How do we reduce anxiety about money?Read More
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.Read More
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?
Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.Read More
Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems
The business-led initiative is aimed at getting the country's ailing economy back on track.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.Read More
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?
What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?Read More