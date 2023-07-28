High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat





John Maytham interviews Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement for the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA).

There has been much back-and-forth from the government on whether or not vegetable-based products that have names associated with meat products should be removed from the shelves of retailers.

The seizure of the products was on the basis that the use of terms associated with meat could confuse consumers.

The judgment in the High Court in Gauteng on Tuesday stated that if perishable goods were seized from all intended points, there would be financial implications and harm.

Momodu says that the aim of interdict is to ensure that plant-based products will not be seized on a permanent basis.

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

RELATED: What's SA government's beef with the plant-based food industry?

It's a victory for the industry. Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement – Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

There is no leg that government has to stand on. Neo Momodu, Executive for Legal, Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement – Consumer Goods Council of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.