Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary
Robert Marawa speaks with former Bafana Bafana player, Maimane Phiri.
The 23rd edition of the Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax this weekend with the semifinals and final taking place over the course of Saturday and Sunday.
Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Phiri says it has been tough over the years but he hopes that the games continue to grow in the future.
To give players a platform and the opportunity to change their lives has been the most fulfilling thing about these games. I am doing it for the players and their growth and development in the future. Former players have been very supportive, even current players are supportive like Kermit Erasmus and some current coaches as well.Maimane Phiri, MAP Games Founder
It has been a struggle and getting a sponsor has been tough, broadcasting the games have also been hard. Sponsorship makes your life very easy and that is something that we need in the future. The team I have at the moment is amazing but we need help. I have been asking top guys from Alex for help for years and we don’t need a lot to help us to be honest.Maimane Phiri, MAP Games Founder
This article first appeared on 947 : Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary
