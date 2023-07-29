Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Amy MacIver shares her top three picks.
- Surge - Baxter Theatre
- Thato Mabelane - '3rd Generation Coconut Tour'
- Christmas In July Social Food Jam
A new puppetry show taking a look at the devastating impact of climate change is on at the Baxter Theatre until Saturday, 29 July 2023.
Surge "uses puppetry to create a world of wonder and intrigue as it follows the story of two characters, their different relationship with the natural world and climate events - and what is ultimately important."
Described as a remarkable theatrical production, the show is directed by Roshina Ratnam, designed by Hansie Visagie and co-created by the Magnet Theatre Youth Company.
Ticket prices range between R40 and R90.
Click here for more info.
Warm up your weekend with some stand-up comedy.
Fresh off the National Arts Festival with outstanding reviews, comedian Thato Mabelane's one-woman show '3rd Generation Coconut Tour' takes place on Saturday (29 July 2023) at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice.
“This hilarious show takes audiences on a rib-bursting journey of her life as a descendant of coconuts, the Tswape people and the rowing tribe.”
Mabelane has performed all over the country and internationally.
She has headlined shows in Singapore and Thailand.
For more information on her comedy show, click here.
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Christmas In July Social Food Jam.
The event takes place on Saturday (29 July 2023) at Soute Studio, Salt River.
"Dress up and get ready to cook! Doesn't matter if you're flying solo, looking for a different kinda date night, or a fun time with friends - it's gonna be a delicious evening!"
Click here for more info.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.
Source : https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1529287029
More from Lifestyle
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you
If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life.Read More
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?
While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high?Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all
New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70.Read More
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it.Read More
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'
According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.Read More
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar
Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...
When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.Read More