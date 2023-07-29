Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Amy MacIver shares her top three picks.

Surge - Baxter Theatre

Thato Mabelane - '3rd Generation Coconut Tour'

Christmas In July Social Food Jam

A new puppetry show taking a look at the devastating impact of climate change is on at the Baxter Theatre until Saturday, 29 July 2023.

Surge "uses puppetry to create a world of wonder and intrigue as it follows the story of two characters, their different relationship with the natural world and climate events - and what is ultimately important."

Described as a remarkable theatrical production, the show is directed by Roshina Ratnam, designed by Hansie Visagie and co-created by the Magnet Theatre Youth Company.

Ticket prices range between R40 and R90.

Click here for more info.

Warm up your weekend with some stand-up comedy.

Fresh off the National Arts Festival with outstanding reviews, comedian Thato Mabelane's one-woman show '3rd Generation Coconut Tour' takes place on Saturday (29 July 2023) at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice.

“This hilarious show takes audiences on a rib-bursting journey of her life as a descendant of coconuts, the Tswape people and the rowing tribe.”

Mabelane has performed all over the country and internationally.

She has headlined shows in Singapore and Thailand.

For more information on her comedy show, click here.

Photo: Supplied

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Christmas In July Social Food Jam.

The event takes place on Saturday (29 July 2023) at Soute Studio, Salt River.

"Dress up and get ready to cook! Doesn't matter if you're flying solo, looking for a different kinda date night, or a fun time with friends - it's gonna be a delicious evening!"

Click here for more info.

Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.