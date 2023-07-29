See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten... 29 July 2023 12:40 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Are used car sales going down? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
View all Sport
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start

29 July 2023 7:45 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas

Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament underway and see the Spar Proteas open their campaign in Pool C against Wales.

CAPE TOWN - Despite windy and rainy conditions outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), inside 2023’s Netball World Cup venue, the vibe was warm and welcoming.

The much-anticipated event kicked off early on Friday morning with one of the hot favourites, New Zealand, defeating Trinidad and Tobago.

Around 6,000 fans packed into the venue for the opening ceremony that saw local comedian Joey Rasdien open proceedings as the teams were seated on Court 1 to officially get the World Cup underway and see the Spar Proteas open their campaign in Pool C against Wales.

After the formalities, it was time for action, and boy did the hosts deliver. The South Africans, led out by captain Bongi Msomi, received a hero's welcome as they walked out onto court to warm up ahead of their clash.

The first quarter of the match belonged to the hosts, who raced to a 18-9 lead thanks to goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter, who was on target with 17/18 shots at 94% success rate.

Wales, ranked ninth, were not going to go down without a fight, though, despite a very vocal home crowd. The visitors made sure that South Africa couldn’t completely run away with the game - at halftime they narrowed the gap to just eight goals, 32-24.

The defensive duo of Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni were key as they wreaked havoc at their opponent's goal, keeping them from ever getting more than within 10 goals of SA’s total.

At the end of the third quarter, the hosts remained in the lead 47-37, with young gun Jeanté Strydom making her World Cup debut in the green and gold on wing defence.

Further substitutions saw Nicola Smith, also making her World Cup debut in the final quarter. That was enough for the hosts, and they slotted another 14 goals to earn their first victory in this year’s tournament with a 61-50 win.

With this victory, Coach Norma Plummer reached a personal milestone of 100 wins as a coach at international level having both coached 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢a.

All in all, it was a clinical performance by the hosts who were testing out some combinations that see a beautiful blend of youth and experience.

Venter was named ‘Player of the Match’ for her 43 out of 47 shots at goal.

Up next for the South Africans will be Sri Lanka on Saturday at 16:00.

Pool C results:

Jamaica 105-25 Sri Lanka

South Africa 61-50 Wales


This article first appeared on EWN : See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start




29 July 2023 7:45 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas

More from Sport

South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed CTICC, the official venue for the tournament. Picture: Netball South Africa/Twitter

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

29 July 2023 1:13 PM

On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 9:18 PM

Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga

28 July 2023 9:14 PM

The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina

28 July 2023 3:02 PM

The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilgar Jafarov

Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game

28 July 2023 9:06 AM

Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!

28 July 2023 8:12 AM

South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @netballworldcup Instagram page

Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent

28 July 2023 7:52 AM

Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

27 July 2023 1:17 PM

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung

26 July 2023 7:59 PM

Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Jacob Zuma Foundation adamant former president has served his jail sentence

29 July 2023 4:16 PM

FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years

29 July 2023 2:40 PM

EFF vendors at 10th anniversary rally already running out of stock

29 July 2023 1:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA