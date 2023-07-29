See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start





CAPE TOWN - Despite windy and rainy conditions outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), inside 2023’s Netball World Cup venue, the vibe was warm and welcoming.

The much-anticipated event kicked off early on Friday morning with one of the hot favourites, New Zealand, defeating Trinidad and Tobago.

Around 6,000 fans packed into the venue for the opening ceremony that saw local comedian Joey Rasdien open proceedings as the teams were seated on Court 1 to officially get the World Cup underway and see the Spar Proteas open their campaign in Pool C against Wales.

After the formalities, it was time for action, and boy did the hosts deliver. The South Africans, led out by captain Bongi Msomi, received a hero's welcome as they walked out onto court to warm up ahead of their clash.

Warming the court 🔥🙌🏆

Tune in for the LIVE match NOW on 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (Variety 4) and 𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗖 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 🇿🇦🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ebpae56T17 ' Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 28, 2023

The first quarter of the match belonged to the hosts, who raced to a 18-9 lead thanks to goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter, who was on target with 17/18 shots at 94% success rate.

Wales, ranked ninth, were not going to go down without a fight, though, despite a very vocal home crowd. The visitors made sure that South Africa couldn’t completely run away with the game - at halftime they narrowed the gap to just eight goals, 32-24.

The defensive duo of Karla Pretorius and Phumza Maweni were key as they wreaked havoc at their opponent's goal, keeping them from ever getting more than within 10 goals of SA’s total.

After the first two quarters, it’s advantage SPAR Proteas - they lead 32-24.



Watch their opening #NWC2023 match LIVE: https://t.co/ACEUH7ehZ3 pic.twitter.com/Y0KiHUHb6j ' SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 28, 2023

At the end of the third quarter, the hosts remained in the lead 47-37, with young gun Jeanté Strydom making her World Cup debut in the green and gold on wing defence.

Further substitutions saw Nicola Smith, also making her World Cup debut in the final quarter. That was enough for the hosts, and they slotted another 14 goals to earn their first victory in this year’s tournament with a 61-50 win.

With this victory, Coach Norma Plummer reached a personal milestone of 100 wins as a coach at international level having both coached 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢a.

All in all, it was a clinical performance by the hosts who were testing out some combinations that see a beautiful blend of youth and experience.

Venter was named ‘Player of the Match’ for her 43 out of 47 shots at goal.

🇿🇦🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Keep shining and leading us to victory 𝗠𝗩𝗣 Ine-Marí Venter 🙌🔥



🎯 43/47 (91.5%)#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Y1u40X2jdT ' Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 28, 2023

Up next for the South Africans will be Sri Lanka on Saturday at 16:00.

Pool C results:

Jamaica 105-25 Sri Lanka

South Africa 61-50 Wales

This article first appeared on EWN : See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start