Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Working parents are faced with immense challenges when they have a newborn baby.
When it's time to get back to full-time work, the biggest question is what to do about infant feeding.
This is one of the most common reasons why new moms don’t even try or give up on breastfeeding.
From the 1 to 7 August marks World Breastfeeding Week under the theme 'Enabling breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents'.
It's hoped this will drive home the message of breastfeeding support for mothers.
It's important for moms to breast feed because milk banks wont be able to run. We need to get breast-feeding rates up so that babies benefit, the health system benefits and the country benefits.Dr Chantell Witten, Association for Dietetics in South Africa
South Africa has the lowest breastfeeding rate on the African continent and among BRICS countries.
Ideally, 8 out of 10 newborn babies should be exclusively breastfed.
However in reality, in South Africa, only 3 out of 10 babies are breastfed.
This is largely due to a weak breastfeeding culture, marred by the HIV epidemic.
For at least ten years, South Africa was giving free formula to prevent the mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
Moms are often separated from their babies very early on because they have to return to work. Many mothers live in rural areas and have to move to urban areas to find work. This is why women are not breastfeeding.Dr Chantell Witten, Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Since 2011, SA no longer gives away free formula and we are now a breastfeeding country. We support moms to breastfeed and all our public hospitals are mother-baby friendly.Dr Chantell Witten, Association for Dietetics in South Africa
However, South Africa still has much work to do in changing the perception of breastfeeding in society.
There are still many barriers for women breastfeeding in public.
There are few facilities for moms to stop and breastfeed their babies in a shopping mall. Women often say they don't feel comfortable to breastfeed in a taxi because you have all these eyes on you and people make comments. We need to work on our breastfeeding culture as a society.Dr Chantell Witten, Association for Dietetics in South Africa
