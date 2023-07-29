Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten... 29 July 2023 12:40 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
Are used car sales going down? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Local

Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert

29 July 2023 9:29 AM
by Ntuthuzelo Nene
Tags:
Cape Town SAPS
attacks on foreign nationals
Cape Town kidnappings

The Institute for Security Studies' Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.

CAPE TOWN - A security expert thinks one of the reasons kidnappers target foreign business owners or employees in South Africa is that they know that some of them are here illegally.

Some parts of the country have seen a rise in such incidents in recent months.

In Cape Town, a foreign national shop assistant was kidnapped in Kuils River on Wednesday, apparently for a R2 million ransom.

A security expert at the Institute for Security Studies, Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.

Els said in some cases, the kidnappings are carried out from within.

"You've got within your communities especially your Bangladeshi, your Pakistanis, your Ethiopians, your Somali groupings, they've got a very close-knit community and sometimes if some of them step out of line they're also being targeted with these kidnappings for ransom for instance to punish them."


This article first appeared on EWN : Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert




South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed CTICC, the official venue for the tournament. Picture: Netball South Africa/Twitter

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

29 July 2023 1:13 PM

On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

Thato Mabelane at the National Arts Festival. Photo: Facebook

Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different

29 July 2023 1:01 PM

Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.  

EFF supporters at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 gathered to celebrate the party's 10th anniversary. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years

29 July 2023 12:40 PM

The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.

Robin and Jolandie Lewis in front of 'Betsy', their motor-home. The couple will take on a 10 year inter-continental stem cell donor recruitment drive. Photo: Facebook/NuminousE

Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation

29 July 2023 11:14 AM

Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.

Picture: Pixabay

Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low

29 July 2023 9:08 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat

28 July 2023 5:33 PM

The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment

28 July 2023 4:38 PM

The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.

TechMarkit launches first SA retail laptop library / Pexels: Life Of Pix

South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit

28 July 2023 4:01 PM

Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food

28 July 2023 2:35 PM

Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?

28 July 2023 1:45 PM

Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.

