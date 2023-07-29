Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert
CAPE TOWN - A security expert thinks one of the reasons kidnappers target foreign business owners or employees in South Africa is that they know that some of them are here illegally.
Some parts of the country have seen a rise in such incidents in recent months.
In Cape Town, a foreign national shop assistant was kidnapped in Kuils River on Wednesday, apparently for a R2 million ransom.
A security expert at the Institute for Security Studies, Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.
Els said in some cases, the kidnappings are carried out from within.
"You've got within your communities especially your Bangladeshi, your Pakistanis, your Ethiopians, your Somali groupings, they've got a very close-knit community and sometimes if some of them step out of line they're also being targeted with these kidnappings for ransom for instance to punish them."
This article first appeared on EWN : Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114538161_victim-boy-with-hands-tied-up-with-rope-in-emotional-stress-and-pain-kidnapped-abused-hostage-afraid.html?term=black%2Bchild%2Bprisoner&vti=loux3keg0wm9gnfvac-1-4
More from Local
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.Read More
Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation
Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.Read More
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment
The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.Read More