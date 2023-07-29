Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation





Robin and Jolandie Lewis in front of 'Betsy', their motor-home. The couple will take on a 10 year inter-continental stem cell donor recruitment drive. Photo: Facebook/NuminousE

A Mpumalanga couple are embarking on an extraordinary challenge - a 10 year mission to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.

Robin Lewis, and his wife, Jolandie are taking on the first ever inter-continental drive for stem-cell awareness, a 64-country journey spanning three continents.

The project is aptly called Matches on the Map and the couple hope to sign up thousands of donors en-route, to help find matches for patients in need of bone marrow stem cell transplants.

The husband-and-wife team were inspired to take action, after Robin's harrowing healthy journey.

Robin was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia – a genetic DNA repair disorder that may lead to bone marrow failure, leukaemia and or solid cancerous tumours.

The chance of finding a matching donor is incredibly slim given the number of donors registered world-wide.

But Robin went on to have a successful stem cell transplant despite a partially matched transplant, the only matched donor available in the world.

It was daunting because we were married for just two days when we found out that Robin had leukemia and had to have a transplant. So we spent our honeymoon in hospital. Jolandie Lewis, advocate for stem-cell donation

The couple will depart from their hometown Nelspruit in August and take a coastal drive down to Cape Town, in their one-of-a-kind custom-built motor home affectionately known as “Betsy”.

From the Mother City, they trek to Namibia, the east coast of Africa, Ethiopia, the DRC and through West Africa to Morocco.

From Morocco, the pair will enter Europe and then head to Turkey before hitting Asia.

We will set up stalls at markets to sign people up as stem cell donors. People sign the document and we take four swabs inside the mouth. We send the swabs to the SABMR in Cape Town and the person gets added onto an international data base for stem cell donors. If you are found to be a match, they will call you up and ask you if you're willing to be a donor. If you are, they will fly you and a family member to the closest donation centre. Robin Lewis, advocate for stem-cell donation

Far from the complicated process it once was, stem cell donation has become an effortless process.

They take blood from when one arm, put it through a stem cell harvesting machine and put your blood back into your other arm. It's non-invasive and free of charge. Robin Lewis, advocate for stem-cell donation

You stay on the registry until 60 years old. You can sign up from 16 to 45 years and you have to be in good health. Health conditions like diabetes, eczema will exclude you. Also, those who've had cancer, brain or spine surgery are also excluded. Robin Lewis, advocate for stem-cell donation

For a massive undertaking like this, the biggest headache would be finances.

While on the road with 'Betsy', the couple plan to sustain their livelihood through their small hand goods business, which they sell at markets.

We've managed to build the truck with the income we get and support from the local community and corporate sponsorship. We also have a Back-A-Buddy that helps with her maintenance. Robin Lewis, advocate for stem-cell donation

To donate towards the project, visit their Back-A-Buddy page here.

To support their journey, follow them on Facebook @numinouse or Instagram @numinouse_expeditions.

Scroll up for the full conversation.