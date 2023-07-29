Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different





Thato Mabelane at the National Arts Festival. Photo: Facebook

If you need a burst of inspiration, you'll be left with your mouth wide open when listening to the stories of Thato Mabelane.

A woman of exceptional talents, Mabelane is a comedian, South African rower, swimmer, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor - all this while juggling a 9-5 job as a human resources manager.

Talk about being an over achiever!

Her story is one of hope and courage - to take on challenges with energy and gusto, no what life throws at you.

Mabelane is a brilliant storyteller, who uses her wild experiences and observations of life in her comedy.

After her recent performances at the National Arts Festival, she will be at the Protea Fire & Ice in Cape Town on Saturday July 29 performing her ‘Third Generation Coconut’ show.

It's about me growing up in Tembisa and being a rower and the odd one out. I speak about my lived experience...the teasing and the roasting. I also speak about the crossings and little bit of politics. Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

Mabelane's love story with rowing began when she was a 14 year old high school student and member of the school rowing club.

When I was a little girl, my parents used to take me to a lake in Centurion. I think the love for water comes from my paternal grandfather, who was a fisherman. Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

Rowing is an intense sport that requires immense discipline, strength and stamina.

But as Mabelane recalls, there are also some harrowing moments.

In 2015, Mabelane and a multi-national team attempted a Guinness World record for the fastest crossing on a 5800 km route from Grand Canaria to Barbados to raise awareness for early child development.

This was her first experience at the open sea and the team left Grand Canaria in the midst of a storm.

In the first four hours we broke the navigation system and our crew light. I thought we would turn around but our skipper said we are going. People were getting sea sickness and the ocean was doing ocean things. All our food was on board and we had a desalinator for drinking water. Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

It was the most interesting thing I'd ever done, just being out of my comfort zone. We had a traumatic experience of going through a storm and coming out okay. It was a crazy ride. Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

After 26 days at sea, the team endured more twists and turns on their journey.

This time, a scary encounter with a shark.

You know that feeling when you get bumped in traffic....it felt like that. I was the person at the stern of the boat and I stood up and saw a massive shark that just went in for us. We were rowing at 4.5 knots and then when the shark hit us, we went for 12.5 knots. The shark swam away and we had to have someone get into the water to check for a dent in the boat! Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

Thato Mabelane doing what she loves most, rowing. Photo: Facebook

When she's not on stage or navigating choppy waters, Mabelane has the most unlikely corporate job as a human resources manager.

I love people and I love solving complex problems. Being in human resources, you have to deal with so many personalities and skills sets. So it's about balancing that. Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower

Surprisingly, Mabelane's foray into comedy stems from her passion for rowing.

After preparing for a dangerous expedition, she wrote a bucket list of things to do.

On this list were bungee jumping, sky diving and comedy.

After finding a local comedy club, Mabelane mumbled her way through a 5 minute skit, which had the audience in stitches.

Following the expedition, she found the stage again and nine years later, she's set for her first hour long comedy special.

