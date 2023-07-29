FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
JOHANNESBURG - The FNB Stadium in Johannesburg is painted red with thousands of people in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia as the party gears up to celebrate its 10th birthday anniversary.
The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.
They told Eyewitness News that the EFF has played its cards right in pulling the support of the youth.
READ MORE:
- EFF vendors at 10th anniversary rally already running out of stock
- 'Flip-flopping' not just a Malema thing but the nature of politics, says analyst
While thousands of placards with party president, Julius Malema’s face were raised high in the air, a helicopter hovered above the stadium with a large EFF banner.
The party’s supporters described the event as a bash, saying it’s not every political organisation that caters to the needs of the youth.
“Our youth is always in the streets, on drugs, they are always doing negative things because the government has failed them. But EFF is for the people, that is why there are a lot of young people.”
The attendees danced in joy while jolly supporters took selfies in celebration of what is now known as the third-largest political party in the country.
#EFF10 pic.twitter.com/TX3PrbMZKe' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
More from Local
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation
Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.Read More
Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert
The Institute for Security Studies' Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.Read More
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment
The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.Read More