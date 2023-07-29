Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN - After a winning start to the 2023 Netball World Cup, the Spar Proteas are looking to keep the momentum going in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.
South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre (CTICC), the official venue for the tournament.
READ: See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start
Coach Norma Plummer was happy with their opening performance but says there are definitely some things to work on before their next game:
“I am thrilled with how we played [on Friday evening]; I will take the win even though I thought we could have done better. Our ladies really came out to play and I think Ine (Venter) deserved the accolade tonight, she stepped up very nicely. Elmere (van der Berg) played okay even though I feel like a big crowd got to her.”
She continued: “Nichole Taljaard is a great athlete, and we will need to manage her and the small errors she makes – I believe that Jeante Strydom [debut] is an exceptional player who is super focused, we put her in and did wonders for us, just need to manage her well,” said an elated Plummer.
The hosts take on Sri Lanka at 16:00 and will be broadcast on SuperSport.
Here is more information on the upcoming game at the CTICC 1:
World Netball Rankings:
South Africa 5th Sri Lanka 15th
Last meeting:
South Africa defeated Sri Lanka 89-17 at the 2015 World Cup.
Results so far at World Cup:
South Africa beat Wales 61-50 Sri Lanka lost to Jamaica 25-105
Fast facts about Sri Lanka:
• Finished in 15th place at the Netball World Cup 2019 in Liverpool. • They have been on the receiving end of two 100-plus goal losses - in 2023 vs Jamaica (105-25) and in 2015 vs Malawi (101-18). • The tallest player at this year’s tournament plays for Sri Lanka, her name is Tharjini Sivalingam and she plays goal shooter. She was the 2019 tournament’s top shooter, netting 348 goals in her seven matches. At the age of 44, this will be her last Netball World Cup. • Sivalingam also became the first netball player from her country to play professionally when she was recruited to Australia’s state netball league as part of Victoria’s City West Falcons side. • They are nicknamed ‘The Lionesses’. • Sri Lanka was one of eleven teams who participated in the very first Netball World Cup back in 1963.
This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
