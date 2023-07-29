Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake
JOHANNESBURG - Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday to picket against performances of the Russian ballet, Swan Lake.
The ballet is currently showcasing at the Teatro, at Montecasino.
Earlier this month, protestors also gathered outside the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town during a series of performances there.
The ballet was initially announced in 2020, under the St Petersberg Ballet Company.
While it’s now understood to be under an Australian-based company; the Ukrainian Association of South Africa - which is leading the picket insists the cast and messaging remain the same.
It’s called on South Africa “to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s colonial war on Ukraine and to stop any cultural cooperation with Russia and its artists”.
"There has to be some form of accountability that the arts industry has to take as well when it comes to this," said the association's Jana Fourie.
Fourie’s pointed to the cultural and sporting boycott of South Africa during the apartheid years, describing the current situation as a “harsh contrast”.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake
More from Local
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.Read More
Illegal mining having a devastating impact on ecosystems
Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, air quality, and sensitive ecosystems.Read More
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa
The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.Read More
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches
The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.Read More
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that
Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model.Read More
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.Read More
Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation
Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.Read More