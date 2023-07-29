Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake





JOHANNESBURG - Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday to picket against performances of the Russian ballet, Swan Lake.

The ballet is currently showcasing at the Teatro, at Montecasino.

Earlier this month, protestors also gathered outside the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town during a series of performances there.

The ballet was initially announced in 2020, under the St Petersberg Ballet Company.

While it’s now understood to be under an Australian-based company; the Ukrainian Association of South Africa - which is leading the picket insists the cast and messaging remain the same.

It’s called on South Africa “to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s colonial war on Ukraine and to stop any cultural cooperation with Russia and its artists”.

"There has to be some form of accountability that the arts industry has to take as well when it comes to this," said the association's Jana Fourie.

Fourie’s pointed to the cultural and sporting boycott of South Africa during the apartheid years, describing the current situation as a “harsh contrast”.

