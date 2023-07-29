Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. 30 July 2023 11:10 AM
Illegal mining having a devastating impact on ecosystems Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, a... 30 July 2023 10:50 AM
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
View all Local
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off. 30 July 2023 10:25 AM
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’ The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment. 30 July 2023 9:09 AM
Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading… Food design agency, Studio H, aims to launch a comprehensive database of women-led and women-owned businesses in the food and beve... 30 July 2023 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’. 30 July 2023 11:06 AM
Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest.  Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to... 30 July 2023 11:04 AM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Sport
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off. 30 July 2023 10:25 AM
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies. 30 July 2023 9:37 AM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 4:15 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Julius Malema
Marikana
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
FNB Stadium

The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.

JOHANNESBURG - Some opposition parties banded together with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to celebrate the red berets’ milestone, marking a decade in existence.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) were among parties on stage with EFF leadership at the FNB stadium on Saturday afternoon.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said he commends the party for its longevity.

“As the ATM, we want to wish you well for the next 10 years and most importantly, we want to say as the ATM let us work together. There is no future in this country if we do not stand together.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the Marikana massacre, which prompted the formation of the EFF was a defining moment for politics.

“Indeed, a dreadful time in the history of this country and we remember those departed souls. May their souls rest in peace.

"The arrival of the Economic Freedom Fighters onto the political landscape of South Africa has enhanced the checks and balances of our system," said Holomisa.

READ MORE:

- EFF 10th anniversary: 'We are no longer government in waiting', says party TG

- Malema envisions a South Africa where ANC loses power after 2024 elections

- EFF defends decision to exclude 400 members from 10th birthday celebration

- FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years


This article first appeared on EWN : 'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa




29 July 2023 4:15 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
Julius Malema
Marikana
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
FNB Stadium

More from Politics

Delegates at the ANC Veterans League's elective conference in Benoni on 28 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@ANCVL_

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 4:09 PM

The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the EFF 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Emperor's Palace on 27 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

28 July 2023 8:03 AM

The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission was among several guests who attended the party's 10th anniversary birthday dinner held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gender equality / Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?

27 July 2023 3:15 PM

Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence. Wikimedia Commons: The Presidential Press and Information Office

Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group

26 July 2023 11:19 AM

Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'

26 July 2023 6:28 AM

The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @VFPlus/Twitter

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

24 July 2023 2:41 PM

Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat

23 July 2023 8:30 AM

'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC Women's League's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League

23 July 2023 8:07 AM

The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on 17 July 2023. Picture: Alexander KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility

21 July 2023 4:44 PM

As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so

21 July 2023 10:19 AM

As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight

30 July 2023 11:10 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Illegal mining having a devastating impact on ecosystems

30 July 2023 10:50 AM

Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, air quality, and sensitive ecosystems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC Veterans League's elective conference in Benoni on 28 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@ANCVL_

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 4:09 PM

The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian ballet, Swan Lake. Picture: montecasino.co.za

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 3:40 PM

Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s colonial war on Ukraine and to stop any cultural cooperation with Russia and its artists.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that

29 July 2023 3:36 PM

Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed CTICC, the official venue for the tournament. Picture: Netball South Africa/Twitter

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

29 July 2023 1:13 PM

On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thato Mabelane at the National Arts Festival. Photo: Facebook

Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different

29 July 2023 1:01 PM

Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF supporters at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 gathered to celebrate the party's 10th anniversary. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years

29 July 2023 12:40 PM

The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robin and Jolandie Lewis in front of 'Betsy', their motor-home. The couple will take on a 10 year inter-continental stem cell donor recruitment drive. Photo: Facebook/NuminousE

Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation

29 July 2023 11:14 AM

Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert

29 July 2023 9:29 AM

The Institute for Security Studies' Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 6:15 PM

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 6:09 PM

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA