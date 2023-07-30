Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading…
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Founder of Studio H and Food XX, Hannerie Visser.
Food design agency, Studio H is aiming to create the world’s largest archive of women-led food businesses in South Africa and Africa.
Studio H created a movement in 2018 called Food XX which is dedicated "to creating a safe space where women in the food and drinks industry can build networks, celebrate and support one another, and engage in much-needed conversations to find collective solutions."
Food XX started off as an award ceremony. We decided that one day is not enough to celebrate women so we launched Food XX week. During Food XX week, we engage with women-owned businesses in the food and drinks space across the country to design and curate a programme that's filled with amazing activations and events and workshops.Hannerie Visser, Founder of Studio H and Food XX
Studio H wants to celebrate all female foodpreneurs by launching a comprehensive database of women-owned and women-led businesses in the food and beverage industry.
They are calling on all food enthusiasts across the country to nominate their favourite female foodpreneurs.
This article first appeared on 702 : Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading…
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CvMEicfKZJn/?img_index=1
