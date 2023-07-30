Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off





Cake lovers and serious, or not so-serious, bakers are in for a sweet treat this month!

The Great South African Bake Off Season 4 starts on BBC Lifestyle on 9 August.

Host Lesego Tlhabi aka Coconut Kelz and one of the judges, Chef Paul Hartmann will be casting an expert eye over the contestants offerings alongside celebrity chef Siba Mtongana.

The series will start with 12 contestants who will race against the clock each week to deliver a mouth-watering, show-stopping creation.

After 10 weeks of whisking, kneading and piping, only one will be crowned the winner.

Each week there's a set of tasks put to the bakers. There's three categories, a technical bake where they have no idea what's coming for them; a showstopper where make something really spectacular and a themed bake that they're allowed to practice and perfect. Paul Hartmann, chef

While some people enjoy baking as an escape, baking as a profession or hobby is a science.

It's far more technically difficult than cooking.

You have to consider the interactions of all the ingredients like cream of tartar, bicarbonate of soda, what sugar does under heat, what happens to flour when you add fat...it really is a science. Paul Hartmann, chef

I've watched all the seasons of the British version or South Africa version. And I always said if it comes, I'd love to do it. Its been on my bucket list of jobs. It was something very specific I wanted to do. Lesego Tlhabi, host

It's no easy feat pleasing the trained eyes and palates of the judges.

I focus on what it looks like, because it must be appealing. Then I get into the technical side by looking at whether they've made it in the right process. Paul Hartmann, chef

The Great South African Bake Off premieres on Wednesday 9 August on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174.

Scroll up for the full conversation.