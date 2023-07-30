Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica
CAPE TOWN - The Spar Proteas are on course to top Pool C after a 87-32 victory over 15th-ranked Sri Lanka on Saturday in front of another sold-out crowd at the Capte Town International Convention Centre.
In the match, veteran Karla Pretorius played her 100th match for South Africa while teammate Ine-Marie Venter played in her 50th.
Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’.
Coach Norma Plummer had this to say after their dominant performance over the Sri Lankans: “I am pleased with the performance of the players tonight – this will do a lot of good for our confidence heading into the Jamaica game. I also think Elmere [van der Berg] showed up today when called upon.”
South Africa faces their toughest challenge yet at this year’s Netball World Cup when they take on Jamaica on Sunday evening at 18:00.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming game:
World Netball Rankings: South Africa 5th Jamaica 4th
Last meeting: South Africa
Results so far at World Cup:
- South Africa are unbeaten with wins over Wales (61-50) and Sri Lanka (87-32)
- Jamaica are unbeaten with wins over Sri Lanka (105- 25) and Wales (75-40)
Fast facts about Jamaica:
- They are nicknamed ‘The Sunshine Girls’
- Netball is the number one women's sport in Jamaica.
- They have competed in every World Cup since its inception in 1963.
- Have never won the tournament, but have finished third on three occasions in 1991, 2003, 2007.
- At the 2022 Commonwealth Games they won a silver medal (losing to Australia in the final)
- They have hosted the World Cup before in 2003.
- Jhaniele Fowler is the captain and she plays goal shooter; despite Fowler being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease when she was seven years old she has evolved into one of the world’s most prolific shooters. She still has the disease which she manages with medication.
History made, and we were there to see it. ⭐️🇿🇦' Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 29, 2023
Karla 1⃣0⃣0⃣
Ine-Marí 5⃣0⃣#SPARProteas | #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/uFHtgVI8UZ
It's 𝗗𝗔𝗬 3⃣ of 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 1⃣ 🏆🙌' Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 30, 2023
Can’t be in Cape Town for the games? Follow the action on 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (matches on Variety 3 & 4) and 𝗦𝗔𝗕𝗖 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁. #NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/pXhKOVmPQL
