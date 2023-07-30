Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight

30 July 2023 11:10 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Jamaica
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied
Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Despite Cape Town's biting cold and heavy downpours, our national netball squad is bringing the heat to the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Six teams are battling it out over ten days, in the hope they will be crowned champions in netball's most prestigious event.

As the host nation, South Africa is a firm favourite among the other leading contenders such as England, Australia, New Zealand and Jamaica.

Sara-Jayne caught up with Cape Talk sports anchor Cato Louw on the latest from the tournament.

It's been awesome...everyone is just draped in green and gold. The weather hasn't been playing along but at least the fan park is under the tent and there's some gees. The CTICC is amazing when the Spars Proteas are playing...every single goal is being celebrated. I'm proud to be South African.

Cato Louw, sports anchor

The Spars Proteas remain unbeaten after their two pool C clashes.

Our national side beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed crowd on Friday, following by a knockout win to Sri Lanka 87-32 on Saturday evening.

Our veteran Karla Pretorius player, who plays professionally in Australia, celebrated her 100th test match last night. It was quite a celebration...they were decked in their white away kit. So it's been a good few days and let's hope it continues today.

Cato Louw, sports anchor

Sunday night will see the final pool matches before the teams get into the quarter finals.

And this will be the most challenging one as they'll be up against Jamaica.

SA is in pool C and the pools will be reimagined into G and F. If we finish top of our pool, we will be in group G. It's an interesting format in the sense that those groups are now being shuffled into G and F. We need to keep winning to get into group G. But it's looking good!

Cato Louw, sports anchor

Scroll up for the interview.




Share this:
