



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co, Mihlali Sitefani.

Illegal mining is not just a deadly business, but it is also impacting the ecosystem.

Recently a gas explosion in the Free State killed 31 illegal miners and a gas leak explosion killed 17 people in an informal settlement in Germiston.

Beyond the immediate dangers to human life and health, illegal mining poses severe threats to surface and groundwater resources, air quality, and sensitive ecosystems.

Sitefani says the practice of illegal mining doesn't apply the regulatory framework which is designed to protect people and the environment.

She adds that these unaccountable operations can impact the air, land, microorganisms, plant and animal life.

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

These operations are not undertaken and nor do they adhere to the legal standards that protect people and the environment. Mihlali Sitefani, Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co

The risk that this activity poses includes fatalities on these derelict mines because the health and safety measures are not adhered to. There are also wars and associated violence given the rivalry that develops among the illegal miners in competing for the resources. Mihlali Sitefani, Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co

From an environmental perspective, you've got your degradation or contamination of your land, water, air and the ecosystems that surround that environment. The impact can be devastating. Mihlali Sitefani, Natural Resources and Environmental Law Expert and Founder of Sitef & Co

This article first appeared on 702 : Illegal mining having a devastating impact on ecosystems