One person dies at FNB Stadium during EFF anniversary rally
JOHANNESBURG - Tragedy struck at the FNB Stadium in Soweto where one person died during the EFF tenth anniversary rally.
It is believed that the man fell to his death on Saturday night in the stands at the stadium.
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
Malema says EFF defied naysayers by filling up FNB stadium for anniversary rally
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket was opened.
“Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation after a man allegedly fell from level five to level two and died at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in the evening of Saturday, 29 July 2023.
“It is alleged that the victim was dancing when he suddenly fell. The police have obtained statements from the witnesses and the investigation is continuing.”
This article first appeared on EWN
