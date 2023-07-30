Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
Emotional maturity can be defined as a human's ability to manage their emotions in a healthy way.
It is the actions we take based on how we are feeling about a particular experience or situation.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane explains that immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.
She adds that it is only around the age of 25 that our brains actually develop the capacity to regulate our emotions.
According to an article on the verywellmind website, these are the eight signs of emotional maturity:
- You Are Empathetic
- You’re Able to Recognise and Share Your Feelings
- You’re Flexible and Open-Minded
- You’re Able to Form Secure, Healthy Relationships
- You Take Responsibility for Your Actions
- You Set Healthy Boundaries
- You’re Able to Resolve Conflicts
- You Can Manage Stress In Healthy Ways
We can expect certain behaviours at certain ages but there's a point where you have to, perhaps for your own safety, manage yourself or protect yourself against an emotionally immature person.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/excited-person-happy-young-woman-3126453/
More from Lifestyle
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe
A chatbot taking on questions of all kinds, from the serious to the comical, is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age.Read More
[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads?
A Specialist Family Law Practitioner weighs in.Read More
Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon
She proudly finished the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in under 11 hours.Read More
17-year-old turns a dusty car window into a work of art
While most look at dirty car windows as an opportunity to write a funny ‘wash me’, this teenager creates masterpieces.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 01 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More