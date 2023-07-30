WC police arrest 11 suspects for failed Cape Town kidnapping
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested eleven suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 years-old, after a failed kidnapping attempt of a businessman.
The police said the accused committed a business robbery in Kuils River and kidnapped the 34-year-old shop owner.
READ: Khayelitsha residents in shock after kidnapped Abirah Dekhta found in Town Two
According to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, the officers acted swiftly after receiving an anonymous tip-off.
"Eleven suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday after their arrest over the weekend on charges of business robbery and kidnapping for a ransom."
This article first appeared on EWN : WC police arrest 11 suspects for failed Cape Town kidnapping
