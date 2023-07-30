Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape health department said at least six of its facilities in the province have been significantly damaged by disruptive winds.
The strong winds and heavy rain follows a level 5 warning from the South African weather service.
READ: Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA into the weekend, says SAWS
The department said the roofs of some hospitals were blown off, while other were without water due to destroyed infrastructure.
It said maternity and paediatric patients at the Cofimvaba hospital have been transferred to another facility.
"Other facilities that have been affected include the Port Saint Johns Community Health Centre, Nompumelelo Hospital’s pharmacy was blown away in Peddie and The Cathcart Hospital roof was blown away," said Mkhululi Ndamase.
BCM GALE FORCE WINDS DISASTER UPDATE' Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) July 30, 2023
BCM JOINT OPERATIONS CENTER RECONVENES TO ASSESS GALE FORCE WINDS DAMAGE
The Metro has this afternoon reconvened it’s Joint Operations Center to assess the current unprecedented damage caused by gale force winds in the City pic.twitter.com/UqecRmWDQv
This article first appeared on EWN : Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from Local
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
The building will have a total of 700 units, but the future of the current residents remain unknown.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More
NPA denies acting prematurely in bringing assault case against VIP protectors
On Tuesday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe granted all of the eight men bail of R10,000, adding that the State was hasty in bringing the matter to court before concluding its investigations.Read More