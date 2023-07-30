Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League

30 July 2023 4:17 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
ANC Veterans League
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday urged the ANC's Veterans League to actively participate in the ruling party's renewal.

Ramaphosa was addressing the veterans in Boksburg to mark the end of its three-day elective conference.

READ: ANC Veterans League elects top 5 at national conference

He said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.

Ramaphosa said the party had strayed from its original purpose to serve the people of South Africa, with many members joining the party to advance themselves.

"You are doing it because of your commitment and that is what you need to remind us about, that you don't have any conflict of interest because in our party these days it's a fight to the end for positions."


This article first appeared on EWN : Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League




