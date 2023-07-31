Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers
JOHANNESBURG - Undertakers in Johannesburg say their businesses are severely affected by delays in the release of bodies at the Hillbrow Mortuary.
They told Eyewitness News that the mortuary was keeping bodies for too long, refusing to release them to families for burial.
By the time the bodies were released, added undertakers, they were already in a decomposed state, which was not advisable, as families would need to view them.
This was all caused by a shortage of pathologists who would need to perform autopsies on people who died from unnatural deaths, before releasing bodies to families
In the past week, Eyewitness News spoke to a number of undertakers in Johannesburg, most of who asked to remain anonymous.
Owner of Lakewood Funeral Services Kevin Boughard said despite losing profit, the late release of bodies by the Hillbrow Mortuary was affecting the credibility of his business.
“We had to collect a body on Friday that body was decomposed. So, I had to break the news to the family that they can’t do any viewing on the body, so they’ll never get the chance to have their final goodbye to their loved [one].”
He said some families organised burials, only for undertakers to arrive at the funeral without the body.
“I met with another undertaker. Their funeral was today, but they can’t do the funeral because the body is still here.”
Walking into the Hillbrow Mortuary, Eyewitness News was greeted by a strong stench that insiders said was caused by decomposed bodies.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers
