Sunshine Girls silence Spar Proteas in final Pool C game

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students. 2 August 2023 3:15 PM
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state. 2 August 2023 2:08 PM
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring' The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need. 2 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions. 2 August 2023 12:07 PM
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cap... 2 August 2023 11:13 AM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Politics
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights. 2 August 2023 9:42 AM
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt' Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified. 2 August 2023 7:29 AM
View all Business
Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon She proudly finished the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in under 11 hours. 2 August 2023 2:55 PM
17-year-old turns a dusty car window into a work of art While most look at dirty car windows as an opportunity to write a funny ‘wash me’, this teenager creates masterpieces. 2 August 2023 2:20 PM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 01 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 2 August 2023 5:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championsh... 2 August 2023 1:00 PM
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16 The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday. 2 August 2023 11:40 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Lebo M headed for divorce number FOUR after one year of marriage Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons. 2 August 2023 12:50 PM
Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement The Oscar winner tied the knot with her now husband after being engaged for 19 years. 2 August 2023 12:04 PM
Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today! From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life! 2 August 2023 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted. 2 August 2023 12:47 PM
View all World
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Sunshine Girls silence Spar Proteas in final Pool C game

31 July 2023 8:16 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
20230 netball world cup

South Africa lost 49-67 to the Jamaicans, nicknamed The Sunshine Girls.

CAPE TOWN - It was no lazy Sunday in the Mother City as the preliminary stages of the Netball World Cup wrapped up much to the delight of another sold out crowd. The Spar Proteas faced the higher ranked Jamaica in their final Pool C encounter and it was not meant to be for the hosts.

South Africa lost 49-67 to the Jamaicans, nicknamed The Sunshine Girls.

They are ranked 4th on the World Rankings (one ahead of South Africa) and their quality shone through in the first quarter as they raced ahead with South Africa only managing to take the lead eight minutes into the first part of the game thanks to veteran goal shooter Lenize Potgieter - who continued her accuracy throughout the match.

Jamaica’s captain, Jhaniele Fowler, was on point as well and was the thorn in the hosts side throughout.

Carrying on from the first quarter, goal attack Elmere van der Bergh struggled with shot conversion and when she was subbed off her shot shooting accuracy was 50%.

Nichole Taljaard, who came on for Van der Bergh, made an immediate impact and worked well with Potgieter to keep the scoreboard ticking much to the delight of the crowd.

It wasn't enough though, the third quarter did the damage and Jamaica raced ahead once again scoring another 20 goals to SA’s three.

In the final quarter, as expected, the hosts put up a fight with the spectators at the Cape Town International Convention Centre getting louder by the minute to help the team over the line. The goal-shooting pair of Ine-Mari Venter and Taljaard worked together like a well oiled machine closing the gap goal by goal.

The game ended with the Sunshine Girls claiming a 67-49 victory to top Pool C with South Africa in second spot.

In terms of the other African sides featuring at the tournament Malawi bagged a 84-48 victory over Barbados in Pool B to solidify second spot behind England in their pool.

Meanwhile, Uganda got back to winning ways defeating Trinidad & Tobago 74-34 and Tonga beat Zimbabwe 55-46.

World number one and two, Australia and New Zealand, were dominant in their wins over Singapore and Fiji respectively. Both Australia and New Zealand top their pools.

There were also wins for England and Wales.

Coming up is the second stage of the tournament with South Africa now in Pool G.

The top three teams from Pools A and B move forward to form Pool F, while the top three teams in Pools C and D form Pool G.

The bottom team from each pool (A4, B4, C4, D4) move forward and form Pool E.

In this stage, each of the teams play the three teams from the other Pool that has joined them in Group G. e.g. the three teams from Pool C play the three Pool D teams.

Matches in this stage may end in a drawn result.

Once all the matches have been played in this stage each team finishes with five match results.

The goal is to finish in the top two of either Pool F or G in order to make the semifinals.

Semi-finals – F1 v G2/G1 v F2

This means South Africa will now face Trinidad & Tobago (after they finished third in Pool D) on Monday.

The game starts at 18:00.


This article first appeared on EWN : Sunshine Girls silence Spar Proteas in final Pool C game




31 July 2023 8:16 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town International Convention Centre
20230 netball world cup

More from Sport

Image source: Screenshot from Youtube video: RVC Protea Athletes, 2023 YWC Fundraiser

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

2 August 2023 1:00 PM

This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

2 August 2023 11:40 AM

The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya comes face-to-face with SA's Dricus Du Plessis. Photo: YouTube/UFC (screenshot)

'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)

2 August 2023 9:03 AM

It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game

2 August 2023 7:50 AM

SA lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama

2 August 2023 7:38 AM

The 32-year-old was forced to hang up his boots after a recurring knee injury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ cronislaw/123rf.com

Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved

1 August 2023 9:39 PM

Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asemhle 'Predator' Wellem looking to become king of the jungle

1 August 2023 7:24 AM

'Predator' has already claimed a title in the past couple of days having won the WBF Intercontinental super-middleweight belt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in their play-off match on 14 June 2023. Picture: @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter

'Football is in my blood': Outgoing Maritzburg United COO

1 August 2023 6:54 AM

Jetto was at Manning Rangers from 1997 until 2004, meaning he spent over 20 years as a football administrator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight

30 July 2023 11:10 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Protea player Izette Griesel during a match against Sri Lanka at the Netball World Cup on Saturday 29 July 2023. Picture: Supplied.

Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica

30 July 2023 11:06 AM

Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'

Local

Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections

Local Politics

An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe

Lifestyle

AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele

Local

[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Group of armed white men clash with EFF officials outside party's headquarters

2 August 2023 7:18 PM

Meyiwa was shot during botched robbery, long-time friend & witness tells court

2 August 2023 6:40 PM

Bree explosion caused by methane gas, CoJ confirms

2 August 2023 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA