



Another Monday, another opportunity to start that fitness journey you've been wanting to commit to FOREVER!

Africa Melane speaks to resident fitness pro, Liezel van der Westhuizen who highlights ultra-distance runner, author and entrepreneur, Sipho Marima's secrets for some Monday fitness motivation.

Sipho Marima is not only an ultra-distance runner but a local entrepreneur who heads up 'The Coffee Spot' and author of a book titled, 'How Lockdown UNLOCKED My Potential.'

The latter aims to motivate average fitness enthusiasts and transcends the boundaries of motivation.

Marima's book delves far beyond the realm of running, bringing to the surface the hidden potential within every individual, empowering readers to become and achieve anything they desire.

van der Westhuizen says that Marima's authoring and motivational journey started when he took his wife to run the Pirates 21 kilometer, after she was crippled by cramps along the way, Marima says by motivating his wife to get up and finish the race, he motivated himself.

Since then, he ran his first half marathon in two hours and 46 minutes, was voted the best male runner for two consecutive years in Twitter's virtual awards for 2020 and 2021, and he was awarded a silver medal in the Comrades Marathon this year which he ran in 7:28:57.

Marima says his journey to self-discovery going from an average runner to a fast runner begins by going at your own pace.

So, what does it take to stay motivated on a fitness journey? Marima shares the following:

1) Do mileage and endurance training that matches your temperance.

2) Add strength training to your routine which will help you recover when you have injuries.

3) Eat a nutritional diet.

4) Have the right shoes for your type of training.

Follow Marima on social media (@sipho_marima) for more fitness motivation or to follow his fitness journey.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'How lockdown unlocked my potential' - Author Sipho Marima shares fitness secret