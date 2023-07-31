'EFF has grown in strength but there's a difference between theory and practice'
Africa Melane speaks to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst.
On Saturday more than 90 000 EFF supporters from around the country gathered to celebrate the party’s milestone.
When the party was founded, there were people who believed it would not last for more than a year.
The EFF is now the third biggest party in the country.
RELATED: Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'
Breakfast says that the party should be congratulated for being able to fill up the FNB stadium as this is no small task.
He adds that while at this stage the EFF does not have much governance experience and all their policy ideas are theoretical, their numbers have been improving in each election.
However, he says that the ideologies of the EFF revolve around Marxist and Leninist beliefs, but it is very different to speak about these ideas and enact them in government.
RELATED: 'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa
They have been growing from strength to strength and I suspect in the upcoming general elections they are going to do well.Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst
That is something they can take pride in but of course there is a difference between what you say in theory and what you do in practice.Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst
It becomes very difficult to pursue a socialist agenda when you are surrounded by a world that is pushing a capitalist agenda.Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'EFF has grown in strength but there's a difference between theory and practice'
More from Politics
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst
The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday.Read More
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League
Ramaphosa said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.Read More
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa
The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.Read More
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches
The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.Read More
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'
The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission was among several guests who attended the party's 10th anniversary birthday dinner held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.Read More