Parliament has missed deadlines in rebuilding process
Lester Kiewit speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, DA chief whip.
After 18 months the burnt remnants of the parliamentary buildings have still not been cleared.
In January 2022 there was a massive fire at our parliamentary buildings in Cape Town.
This has led to fears that the September 2025 deadline for the rebuild of parliament will not be met.
Gwarube says that by this stage there were two critical deadlines that should have been met, to clear rubble and to rebuild offices.
She says that parliament has claimed they came across some unexpected delays with the rebuilding process.
If you are building a public institution like parliament then you have to be transparent.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip - DA
This is why public institutions… cost way more than they should. There are delays that are not being accounted for and not being communicated.Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip - DA
She adds that without this building, parliament is not running optimally.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News
