Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Allan Boesak, Church cleric, politician and anti-apartheid activist.
The UDF started as an umbrella body for anti-apartheid movements.
Boesak was at the forefront of this movement but has said he does not want to join what is said to be a re-invigoration of the movement.
He wrote an open letter addressing the movement's leader, Popo Molefe, where he explains in detail all his reasons as to why he will not attend.
Boesak says that in a nutshell he does not believe that what is being called the UDF40 can call upon the history of the movement to do a commemoration.
In the letter I say you are the very guys who have killed the UDF.Dr Allan Boesak, Anti-apartheid Activist
How can you, 40 years later, claim something that you have killed, and the spirit you have tried to suppress for all these years.Dr Allan Boesak, Anti-apartheid Activist
I cannot be a part of that kind of celebration.Dr Allan Boesak, Anti-apartheid Activist
He says that the ANC has not gone forward with the mandate of the UDF over the last 30 years.
Our people are on the verge of a new kind of revolution.Dr Allan Boesak, Anti-apartheid Activist
He adds that he does not support or want to be associated with faction of the ANC, Defend our Democracy, that is organising this, as he does not feel they are working towards the benefit of the country.
However, he says that something like the UDF is needed to fix the divisions in our country and bring people together.
There are real progressive thinking South Africans who genuinely love all our people, who know that this country is destined for better things… whether you organise them or not they will rise up.Dr Allan Boesak, Anti-apartheid Activist
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.uwc.ac.za/news-and-announcements/announcements/professor-allan-boesak-selfless-revolutionaries
