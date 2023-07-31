Extreme weather conditions in Russia and Canada claiming the lives of many
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 1:13).
Ten have died, including three children after high winds made its way through central Russia.
As a result of the strong winds, a large number of trees fell onto a campsite where the group was situated.
According to reports, Russia's investigative committee has opened up a criminal case to determine whether the deaths were as a result of the weather or if unsafe services were provided by the park's management company.
#BREAKING #Russia #Kazan Another footage of the force of the wind and the storm that hit the Russian city of Kazan. pic.twitter.com/FRykPmrF3Y' National Independent (@NationalIndNews) July 29, 2023
Powerful straight line winds hits Kazan of Tatarstan, Russia 🇷🇺 (July 29 2023)#wxx #wxtwitter #StormHour pic.twitter.com/f4c3PpvIhJ' StormHQ ☈ (@StormHQwx) July 30, 2023
On the other side of the world, wildfires continue to cause havoc in Canada while the country faces its worst wildfire season recorded.
As it stands, Canadian wildfires have burned about 30 million acres of land.
An evacuation order has been issued for a western Canadian town as an "out-of-control" wildfire dubbed as 'Eagle Bluff' makes its way from the border of Washington.
🇨🇦 Authorities issued an #evacuation order Saturday night for 732 properties in and around the city of #Osoyoos, in the interior of southern #BritishColumbia due to an out-of-control #wildfire that crossed the #Canada-#US border#fire #forestfire #ClimateEmergency #BREAKING… pic.twitter.com/0yLsafZFqu' Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) July 31, 2023
30 million acres of land, which is more than the land area of Cuba...that's a lot!Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
