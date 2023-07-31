44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What is RTIA, and how is it linked with Aarto? The implementation of Aarto will involve funds going to the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (RTIA). 4 August 2023 4:48 PM
JP Smith unpacks new Aarto traffic offence system to be rolled out in 2024 After a ConCourt ruling the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) will be rolled out in Cape Town. 4 August 2023 4:19 PM
Taxi strike: 'Violence and intimidation is the problem, these are evil acts' Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith gives his take on the violent taxi strike. 4 August 2023 3:33 PM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends) Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health. 4 August 2023 4:52 PM
Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor ‘Relationships are not complicated, people are,' says relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin. 4 August 2023 4:42 PM
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals. 4 August 2023 5:46 AM
View all Sport
Spend #AnHourWith sports commentator Johnny Davids down music memory lane Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 4 August 2023 5:08 PM
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast

31 July 2023 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pakistan suicide bomber
Suicide bombings
Suicide bomb

At least 44 people have been killed in an apparent suicide bombing attack in Pakistan.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Roughly 200 people have reportedly been injured and more than 40 dead after a bomb blast in Pakistan’s north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This attack is said to have been targeting a political gathering for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party.

Gilchrist says this has happened ahead of an election in Pakistan.

Is there a clue to that?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Following this there have been calls for blood donations as fifteen people are in critical condition.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police are unsure who is behind it.

FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay
FILE: An emergency room sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

We await with interest because it is a worry alright.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast




31 July 2023 10:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pakistan suicide bomber
Suicide bombings
Suicide bomb

More from World

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power

4 August 2023 11:04 AM

Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions

3 August 2023 10:52 AM

Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM

Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A mural shown on a Costa coffee van depicted a trans man with top surgery scars. Picture: Twitter

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

2 August 2023 1:20 PM

A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sarah N from Pixabay

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

2 August 2023 1:13 PM

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Venice, Italy / Pexels: Oxalif

UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 August 2023 12:47 PM

Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sports reporter Sharla McBride. Picture: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'

2 August 2023 12:18 PM

A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence

2 August 2023 10:44 AM

The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grungy Niger flag. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention

2 August 2023 10:28 AM

On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Golden Arrow services in Khayelitsha and Nyanga suspended, bus driver shot

Local

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

Local

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC willing to enter into 'grand coalitions' with other parties: Mbalula

4 August 2023 7:52 PM

Meyiwa trial: Witness tells court Khumalo refused to hand over Meyiwa's ID book

4 August 2023 7:51 PM

Nearly 300k learners missed school due to CoCT taxi strike, notes WC Edu Dept

4 August 2023 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA