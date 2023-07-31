44 killed and 200 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Roughly 200 people have reportedly been injured and more than 40 dead after a bomb blast in Pakistan’s north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

This attack is said to have been targeting a political gathering for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party.

Gilchrist says this has happened ahead of an election in Pakistan.

Is there a clue to that? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Following this there have been calls for blood donations as fifteen people are in critical condition.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and police are unsure who is behind it.

We await with interest because it is a worry alright. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

