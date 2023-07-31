Thousands raised for celebs' beloved charities on Deal or No Deal SA





Five local celebrities proved that they are made of sterner stuff by thriving in the hot seat of the popular game show, Deal or No Deal South Africa and winning big for charity. Deal or No Deal South Africa is proudly sponsored by LottoStar.

Multi-talented professional chef, comedian, and actress, Lebogang Tlokana’s incredible performance led her to claim the ultimate cash prize of R250 000, becoming the first-ever celebrity and only the second contestant to do so since the show's debut on SABC 1 in March. She outwitted the banker and kept her cool round after round, even declining one of the show’s highest-ever offers of R128 000. Her triumph sparked admiration and applause from viewers and fans across the nation.

Tlokana's winnings are set to make a profound difference in the lives of the kids in the care of Rhema Children's Village in Johannesburg. The NPO plans to use the funds to expand its services and offer even more support and care to children in need.

Tlokana says she chose the organisation because she cares deeply about vulnerable children.

“Rhema Children’s Village takes care of abused, orphaned, and underprivileged children, at one time they could be taking care of 50 children. I was raised by my mom and dad, and it pains me to know and see that there are children in the world that will not experience that. Children are gentle souls and deserve to grow up in a good home where they are loved. Besides, there is nothing greater than giving back. Even when I cook, I always want to do so for everyone,” says Tlokana.

In another heartfelt moment, singer and songwriter, Holley Rey, who lives with type 1 diabetes, played for a cause close to her heart - Diabetes South Africa. Rey's efforts resulted in a generous R30 000 donation to the organisation, which works tirelessly to raise awareness and provide assistance to those affected by the disease.

Television host and former radio presenter Zoë Brown’s spirited performance secured R26 250 for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West and will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the well-being and future of vulnerable infants under their care.

Accomplished actor, playwright, singer, and director, Wiseman Mncube, demonstrated his commitment to creating a better future for the next generation, by pledging to donate his winnings of R15 600 to Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche in Soweto.

Popular actor Simphiwe Majola chose Eve Youth Development Organisation as his beneficiary and donated R15 150 to help them create positive change in their communities.

"The journey we've embarked on with Deal or No Deal is nothing short of amazing! At LottoStar, we are committed to improving communities nationwide. We are thrilled to witness the enthusiastic participation of our local celebrities, joining hands to raise funds for causes that hold a special place in their hearts. This aligns seamlessly with our own Corporate Social Responsibility mission, making a significant impact in the lives of those in need," says LottoStar CEO, Tasoulla Hadjigeorgiou.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Monday to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit www.dealornodeal.co.za OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Thousands raised for celebs' beloved charities on Deal or No Deal SA