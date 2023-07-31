AfriForum wants amnesty for people arrested due to 'ludicrous' lockdown laws
Clarence Ford speaks to Jacques Broodryk, Spokesperson for AfriForum Community Safety.
Under the harshest stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, many people were arrested for breaking regulations such as curfew, consumption of alcohol, or going into spaces that they were banned from travelling to.
This has left people with criminal convictions which stand in the way of receiving visas or getting certain jobs.
Broodryk says that a few people have contacted them to speak about the difficult situations they are in because of these criminal convictions.
It is because of these ludicrous lockdown regulations that government forced onto the public.Jacques Broodryk, Spokesperson - AfriForum Community Safety
He says that the government has previously hinted that the records of people arrested related to lockdown would be cleared.
AfriForum wrote a letter to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice to see what progress has been made on the expunging of these records.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak21806/gioiak2180600222/104073278-prison-cell-interior-locked-door-closeup-dark-jail-room-blue-sky-out-of-the-window-3d-illustration.jpg
More from Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
The building will have a total of 700 units, but the future of the current residents remain unknown.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More