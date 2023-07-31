AfriForum wants amnesty for people arrested due to 'ludicrous' lockdown laws





Clarence Ford speaks to Jacques Broodryk, Spokesperson for AfriForum Community Safety.

Under the harshest stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, many people were arrested for breaking regulations such as curfew, consumption of alcohol, or going into spaces that they were banned from travelling to.

This has left people with criminal convictions which stand in the way of receiving visas or getting certain jobs.

Broodryk says that a few people have contacted them to speak about the difficult situations they are in because of these criminal convictions.

It is because of these ludicrous lockdown regulations that government forced onto the public. Jacques Broodryk, Spokesperson - AfriForum Community Safety

He says that the government has previously hinted that the records of people arrested related to lockdown would be cleared.

AfriForum wrote a letter to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice to see what progress has been made on the expunging of these records.

