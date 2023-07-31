Eish! These are the top 10 jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 6:13).
An artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by Google has predicted which 10 jobs are most at risk of being impacted by AI and which ones are safe.
Top 10 jobs at risk of being replaced by AI
1. Data entry clerks
2. Customer service representatives
3. Truck Drivers
4. Telemarketers
5. Accountants
6. Legal assistants
7. Web developers
8. Translators
9. Graphic designers
10. Factory workers
The chatbot believes the job most at risk is data entry clerks as AI-powered software will be able to perform tasks such as updating databases and entering customer information into a database with ease.
Top 10 jobs that do not run the risk of being replaced by AI
1. Teachers
2. Healthcare workers
3. Artists
4. Entrepreneurs
5. Sales people
6. Clergy
7. Lawyers
8. Human resources professionals
9. Customer service managers
10. Creative directors
What makes these jobs special? Well, integral human interaction is critical to complete the role efficiently, which a robot would otherwise not be able to do.
Obviously this is not an absolute list.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
