'Reporting extortion is intimidating, but it MUST be done' says Steenberg CPF





Clarence Ford interviews Gavin Walbrugh, Chairperson of the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Last week a letter made its rounds related to extortion gangs taxing businesses in the Capricorn Park Business.

The letter warned business owners that protection money of R1000 was to be paid every month on the 25th.

Additionally, the letter requested that owners of delivery vans are to pay an amount of R500 a month.

RELATED: 20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station

He says that most times people don't report because of intimidation or fear, or alternatively, they report it on social media instead of going to the police station.

Without it being formally reported to the police, it gives way for extortion to take place.

While Walbrugh can't confirm or deny the legitimacy of the letter, he does add that reporting cases of extortion is vital in bringing it to an end.

RELATED: All construction sites in City subject to violent extortion - Mayor Hill-Lewis

We were not aware of this letter, not at all. Gavin Walbrugh, Chairperson – Steenberg Community Policing Forum

The issue of extortion is quite broad across the Western Cape. Gavin Walbrugh, Chairperson – Steenberg Community Policing Forum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.