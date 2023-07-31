Become a volunteer at the Two Oceans Aquarium - entries are open!
The Two Oceans Aquarium has opened its volunteer program!
If you want to apply, there are two courses to choose from which run at different times:
Course 1: Saturdays between 19 August to 30 September from 9am to 1pm.
Course 2: Wednesdays between 23 August to 26 September from 1pm to 5pm.
The requirements for both courses are that you need to be 17 years and older with a love for the deep blue sea!
You'll also need to pay R500 per person or R250 for registered South African students and pensioners as a registration fee.
But before you pay registration, fill out the application form here.
Once you complete the application form, a member of the Two Oceans Aquarium team will get in touch with payment details for the registration fee.
What will you learn?
Under the care of marine sciences educators of the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, you'll complete a five-day course consisting of self-study content and in-person practical sessions at the Aquarium and assessments.
You'll learn all about life on South Africa's rocky shorelines, the differences in life between our two oceans, and the seaweeds and invertebrates that live around the Cape Peninsula.
Once the course is completed and you've passed the assessments, you'll volunteer on the floor with our visitors, educating them on things you've learnt.
Ready, set, baby-shark-doo-doo-doo-doo those application forms!
For more information, contact volunteer@aquarium.co.za.
This article first appeared on KFM : Become a volunteer at the Two Oceans Aquarium - entries are open!
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/03/15/19/05/shark-674867960720.jpg
