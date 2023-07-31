[WATCH] Cardi B goois mic at audience member who threw a drink at her on stage
What in the audience throwing things at celebs concerts is going on?
Harry Styles was hit in the face with a random object at Vienna concert.
[WATCH] HARRY STYLES HIT IN THE FACE WITH A RANDOM OBJECT DURING VIENNA CONCERT
Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after being hit in the face with a flying phone.
[WATCH] MEANT TO BE SINGER BEBE REXHA EXITS STAGE AFTER PHONE HITS HER IN FACE
Country singer, Kelsea Ballerini was similarly struck by a projectile while performing. Pop star, Ava Max was slapped by a concertgoer who rushed onto the stage while she was performing. Pink may have taken the pop-pelting cake when someone threw their mother's ashes at her during a London concert. While Adele said to a show in Vegas, "I f---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f---ing kill you."
Now, Cardi B is a name to add to this list.
In the video, Cardi is in the middle of singing her 2018 hit Bodak Yellow and raises the microphone up to her face for another verse before an audience member throws her with liquid.
But the rapper didn't leave it there, she threw the mic she had in hand at the liquid-throwing audience member.
Watch the video shared by @PopBase on Twitter below.
Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb' Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023
We don't know if it's a 'trend' to throw celebs with things at their concerts but let's stop before someone REALLY gets hurt.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Cardi B goois mic at audience member who threw a drink at her on stage
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cardi_B_Photo_by_Chris_Allmeid_(cropped).jpg
