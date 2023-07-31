Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA





Sunflower has entertained audiences for weeks on The Masked Singer South Africa with her amazing vocals - but on Saturday her time on the show finally came to an end. The songstress was revealed as Limpopo-born singing star Makhadz.

Watch her reveal in the video below:

Somizi and Sithelo Shozi guessed correctly. Did you?

WHO HAS BEEN UNMASKED?

Celebrity chef Mogau Seshoene best known as The Lazy Makoti is Zebra

Soccer legend Doctor Khumalo as Soccer Ball

Former Springbok Victor Matfield

Comedian David Kau as Hippo

Bongani Bingwa as Banana

Mmusi Maimane as Warrior

Investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender as Watermelon

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi as Robot

WHO IS STILL LEFT?

Tree, Elephant, Doughnut, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion are all left in the running heading to the finale on 26 August.

